Capitals-Sharks Sum

Washington 2 2 1—5 San Jose 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, San Jose, Labanc 11 (Thornton, Heed), 2:06. 2, Washington, Oshie 17 (Ovechkin, Carlson), 3:38 (pp). 3, Washington, Vrana 18 (Backstrom, Oshie), 11:33.

Second Period_4, Washington, Ovechkin 39 (Wilson, Kuznetsov), 4:14. 5, Washington, Oshie 18 (Vrana, Backstrom), 18:02.

Third Period_6, Washington, Wilson 15, 17:25.

Shots on Goal_Washington 15-9-5_29. San Jose 10-10-6_26.

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 4; San Jose 0 of 1.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 20-14-4 (26 shots-25 saves). San Jose, Jones 27-11-4 (28-24).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:15.

Referees_Francis Charron, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Travis Gawryletz.

