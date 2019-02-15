Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Capitals-Sharks Sums

February 15, 2019 2:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       
Washington 2 2 1—5
San Jose 1 0 0—1

First Period_1, San Jose, Labanc 11 (Thornton, Heed), 2:06. 2, Washington, Oshie 17 (Ovechkin, Carlson), 3:38 (pp). 3, Washington, Vrana 18 (Backstrom, Oshie), 11:33. Penalties_Pavelski, SJ, (tripping), 3:27.

Second Period_4, Washington, Ovechkin 39 (Wilson, Kuznetsov), 4:14. 5, Washington, Oshie 18 (Vrana, Backstrom), 18:02. Penalties_Kempny, WSH, (holding), 6:05; Dillon, SJ, (holding), 13:48.

Third Period_6, Washington, Wilson 15, 17:25. Penalties_Thornton, SJ, (tripping), 1:17; Simek, SJ, (high sticking), 9:48.

Shots on Goal_Washington 15-9-5_29. San Jose 10-10-6_26.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Power-play opportunities_Washington 1 of 4; San Jose 0 of 1.

Goalies_Washington, Holtby 20-14-4 (26 shots-25 saves). San Jose, Jones 27-11-4 (28-24).

A_17,562 (17,562). T_2:15.

Referees_Francis Charron, Frederick L’Ecuyer. Linesmen_Shandor Alphonso, Travis Gawryletz.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|21 Chantilly, VA Engineering, Technology...
2|21 TECHEXPO Polygraph Only Hiring Event
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US, Thai sailors participate in mine detection simulation

Today in History

1885: Washington monument completed, dedicated

Get our daily newsletter.