Cardinals claim LB Vallejo off waivers from Browns

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have claimed linebacker Tanner Vallejo off waivers from the Cleveland Browns.

Vallejo appeared in 13 games for Cleveland last season, making one start. The Browns claimed him off waivers from Buffalo.

He was a sixth-round selection by the Bills out of Boise State in the 2017 draft. Vallejo had 20 tackles on defense and seven on special teams for the Browns last year. He also had one forced fumble.

Arizona announced the move on Tuesday.

Advertisement

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.