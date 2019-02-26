Listen Live Sports

Carleton rallies No. 20 Iowa St. women past Texas Tech 64-62

February 26, 2019 9:35 pm
 
LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Bridget Carleton scored all of her 27 points in the second half, including a layup with 3.1 seconds left, as No. 20 Iowa State rallied late to beat Texas Tech 64-62 on Tuesday night.

The Red Raiders led 55-45 with 7:15 remaining before the Cyclones closed on a 19-7 run. Carleton scored 12 points during the stretch. Texas Tech took the lead with 4:08 to play in the second quarter, and led by as many as 11 points early in the fourth.

Iowa State (21-7, 11-5 Big 12) rebounded from a 73-60 loss to top-ranked Baylor on Saturday and swept the series with the Red Raiders. The victory was also the 500th win for Iowa State coach Bill Fennelly.

Carleton also had 11 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and three steals to lead the Cyclones. She is now three points shy from becoming the second player in the program with 2,000 career points. Kristin Scott added 10 points for Iowa State.

Brittany Brewer had 19 points and matched a career-high with 16 rebounds to lead Texas Tech (12-15, 3-13), which has lost three of its last four games. Chrislyn Carr had 16 points and Zuri Sanders chipped in with eight points and 12 rebounds.

