Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Carter, Johnson lead No. 19 A&M past No. 11 Kentucky 62-55

February 28, 2019 9:29 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 24 points, Ciera Johnson added 16 points and grabbed 13 rebounds and No. 19 Texas A&M ended No. 11 Kentucky’s six-game winning streak with a 62-55 win on Thursday night.

Kayla Wells added 14 points for the Aggies (22-6, 11-4 Southeastern Conference), who won the first meeting 73-71. Carter also had seven rebounds and five assists. N’dea Jones had seven points and 12 rebounds as A&M had a 47-28 advantage on the glass. That strength inside also gave the Aggies a 32-14 advantage on points in the paint.

Carter opened the game with a jumper as the Aggies raced to an 11-2 lead and had nine points in the first quarter when the Aggies were up 19-7. Kentucky roared back with 12 straight points early in the second quarter and stretched that into a 19-3 run to take a 26-25 lead. A&M closed the half with three free throws to lead 28-26.

Then were seven ties in the third quarter before A&M scored nine straight points. Up 51-44 entering the fourth quarter, Johnson and Carter scored all the Aggie points to protect the lead. When the Wildcats cut the deficit to one with 6:16 to go, Carter scored the next six points. Kentucky missed six straight shots.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Maci Morris had 11 points to lead Kentucky (23-6, 10-5).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|7 ASPA's 2019 Annual Conference
3|8 Open House for Prospective Students at...
3|8 Ethics for the CIA, CPA, CFE and CISA...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers participate in leadership training activity

Today in History

1965: US Marines first land at Da Nang

Get our daily newsletter.