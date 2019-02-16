Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Carter Jr. scores 26 to lead Navy over Army 79-68

February 16, 2019 5:25 pm
 
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — John Carter Jr. had a season-high 26 points as Navy topped Army 79-68 on Saturday.

Carter Jr. made 9 of 12 shots, including 6 of 7 from deep. He added seven rebounds.

George Kiernan had 13 points and eight rebounds for Navy (9-16, 6-8 Patriot League). Evan Wieck added 11 points and 11 rebounds. Hasan Abdullah had 11 points and seven assists for the home team.

Navy posted a season-high 20 assists.

Tommy Funk had 20 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Black Knights (12-15, 7-7). Lonnie Grayson added 13 points. Matt Wilson had 12 rebounds.

The Midshipmen leveled the season series against the Black Knights with the win. Army defeated Navy 72-61 on Jan. 19. Navy matches up against Loyola (Md.) on the road on Wednesday. Army faces Lehigh on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

