Carter scores 28, No. 20 A&M women pull away from Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Chennedy Carter scored 28 points and No. 20 Texas A&M turned up the defensive pressure in the second half on Sunday to defeat Mississippi 72-60 for its seventh-straight win.

Shandricka Sessom scored 14 points and Jhileiya Dunlap had 10, on 5-for-5 shooting, as Ole Miss took a 37-30 lead at the half. The Aggies opened the second half with a 13-2 run to take the lead for good. They outscored the Rebels 18-6 with Kayla Wells, who finished with 17 points, scoring 12.

Ciera Johnson added 13 points for the Aggies (18-4, 7-2 Southeastern Conference).

Ole Miss (8-15, 2-7), which has lost four straight, shot just 28 percent in the second half (8 of 29) and 36 percent (4 of 11) from the foul line. The Rebels had 21 turnovers, just four more than A&M, but the Aggies had a 19-2 advantage in points after turnovers.

Dunlap was 7 for 7 from the field for 14 points while Sessom was 5 of 7 from 3-point range but 1 of 7 inside the arc.

