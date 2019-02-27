Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Carvacho lifts Colorado St. over Boise St. 76-62

February 27, 2019 11:51 pm
 
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Nico Carvacho had 19 points and 14 rebounds to lead five Colorado State players in double figures as the Rams beat Boise State 76-62 on Wednesday night.

Adam Thistlewood added 14 points for the Rams. Kris Martin chipped in 13, Kendle Moore scored 10 and J.D. Paige had 10.

Justinian Jessup scored a career-high 25 points for the Broncos (11-17, 6-9 Mountain West Conference), who have now lost four consecutive games. Alex Hobbs added 12 points. RJ Williams had 10 points.

The Rams evened the season series against the Broncos with the win. Boise State defeated Colorado State 70-68 on Jan. 29. Colorado State (12-16, 7-8) faces New Mexico on the road on Saturday. Boise State matches up against UNLV on the road on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

The Associated Press

