The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Cat stops play as wobbling Everton loses to Wolves 3-1

February 3, 2019 5:26 am
 
LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — A black cat strayed onto the field and stopped play for about three minutes at Goodison Park as stewards scrambled to usher it away on Saturday.

Everton fans might have been glad of the respite.

They jeered loudly at the final whistle as their team lost at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1, a result that piled the pressure on Everton manager Marco Silva in what is increasingly becoming a miserable English Premier League campaign.

Goals by Ruben Neves — from the penalty spot — Raul Jimenez and Leander Dendoncker allowed Wolves to consolidate seventh place in an encouraging first season back in the top flight.

As for Everton, this loss came a week after an FA Cup exit at the hands of second-tier Millwall that ended any hopes of a first piece of silverware since 1995. The Merseyside club, which has spent $350 million on players in two years, is ninth in the league.

Andre Gomes provided the bright point for the hosts with a rising shot into the net that made it 1-1 in the 27th minute.

The cat wandered onto the playing surface midway through the second half and walked around at both ends of the field before finally leaving it as stewards gathered around.

Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo laughed on the sidelines, while Silva remained in animated discussion with his assistant.

More AP English soccer: https://apnews.com/PremierLeague and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Sports News

The Associated Press

