Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Catcher Caleb Joseph, D-Backs agree to $1.1M, 1-year deal

February 13, 2019 12:04 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — Catcher Caleb Joseph and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year contract that calls for a $1.1 million salary in the major leagues and a $250,000 salary in the minors.

Arizona opened a roster spot by placing right-hander Taijuan Walker on the 60-day injured list on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Joseph played five seasons with Baltimore and is ninth among active catchers with a caught-stealing percentage of 29.4. He threw out 32.2 percent of attempted base stealers last season and tied for the major league lead among catchers with 11 double plays, but he hit just .219 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 280 plate appearances. He became a free agent when the Orioles failed to offer a contract by the Nov. 30 deadline.

Joseph is a career .224 hitter with 31 homers and 122 RBIs.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

Walker is recovering from Tommy John surgery after tearing his right ulnar collateral ligament last April against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Airmen return from deployment in southwest Asia

Today in History

1945: US Marines invade Iwo Jima

Get our daily newsletter.