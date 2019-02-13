Catcher Caleb Joseph, D-Backs agree to $1.1M, 1-year deal

PHOENIX (AP) — Catcher Caleb Joseph and the Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to a one-year contract that calls for a $1.1 million salary in the major leagues and a $250,000 salary in the minors.

Arizona opened a roster spot by placing right-hander Taijuan Walker on the 60-day injured list on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Joseph played five seasons with Baltimore and is ninth among active catchers with a caught-stealing percentage of 29.4. He threw out 32.2 percent of attempted base stealers last season and tied for the major league lead among catchers with 11 double plays, but he hit just .219 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 280 plate appearances. He became a free agent when the Orioles failed to offer a contract by the Nov. 30 deadline.

Joseph is a career .224 hitter with 31 homers and 122 RBIs.

Walker is recovering from Tommy John surgery after tearing his right ulnar collateral ligament last April against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

