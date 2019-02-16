Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Caver scores 20 to carry Old Dominion past Charlotte 73-60

February 16, 2019
 
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Ahmad Caver had 20 points as Old Dominion topped Charlotte 73-60 on Saturday.

B.J. Stith had 17 points for Old Dominion (21-6, 11-3 Conference USA), which won its fifth straight game. Xavier Green added 10 points and six rebounds.

Milos Supica had 16 points for the 49ers (6-19, 3-11). Jon Davis added 13 points. He also had 10 turnovers but only four assists. Malik Martin had 12 points.

The Monarchs improve to 2-0 against the 49ers on the season. Old Dominion defeated Charlotte 76-70 on Jan. 21.

The Monarchs and the 49ers next take part in the Conference USA’s inaugural bonus-play format with opponents to be determined later Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

