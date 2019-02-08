Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
CBS picks up additional 12 million viewers for Super Bowl

February 8, 2019 6:50 pm
 
Another 12 million has been added to CBS’ viewership totals for the Super Bowl.

The network said Friday that the New England Patriots 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Feb. 3 now totals 112.7 million viewers. That’s based on Nielsen’s “Out of Home” viewing metric. That includes viewers at places including other people’s homes, bars, restaurants and hotels.

The total audience includes those who viewed the game on CBS and ESPN Deportes as well as streaming on CBS, ESPN, Verizon Media and NFL streaming services.

The Super Bowl is traditionally the most-watched telecast of the year. The audience hasn’t dipped below 100 million since 2009, when the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals.

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

