The Associated Press
 
Cecchinato beats Schwartzman in Argentina Open final

February 17, 2019 1:55 pm
 
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Third-seeded Marco Cecchinato of Italy won the Argentina Open final on Sunday, taking his third career title and disappointing home crowd favorite Diego Schwartzman.

The 26-year-old Cecchinato easily beat fourth-seeded Schwartzman 6-1, 6-2 on the outdoor clay.

Schwartzman had saved a match point to knock out defending champion Dominic Thiem in the semifinals.

But on Sunday it was very different, with Cecchinato barely giving Schwartzman a chance from the beginning.

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

