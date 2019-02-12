Listen Live Sports

Celtics-76ers, Box

February 12, 2019 10:46 pm
 
BOSTON (112)

Tatum 7-15 5-5 20, Morris 7-13 2-2 17, Horford 9-16 2-2 23, Rozier 2-8 0-0 5, Smart 3-14 2-4 8, Hayward 8-11 4-4 26, Brown 3-8 1-2 7, Theis 2-2 1-2 6, Wanamaker 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-87 17-21 112.

PHILADELPHIA (109)

Butler 7-12 7-10 22, Harris 4-14 2-2 10, Embiid 9-22 3-4 23, B.Simmons 7-9 2-7 16, Redick 4-11 4-4 16, Scott 0-0 0-0 0, Marjanovic 1-1 2-2 4, McConnell 4-6 0-0 9, J.Simmons 2-2 2-2 7, Korkmaz 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 39-80 22-31 109.

Boston 28 24 25 35—112
Philadelphia 23 23 28 35—109

3-Point Goals_Boston 13-29 (Hayward 6-7, Horford 3-5, Tatum 1-1, Theis 1-1, Morris 1-2, Rozier 1-3, Brown 0-2, Smart 0-8), Philadelphia 9-27 (Redick 4-8, Embiid 2-8, J.Simmons 1-1, McConnell 1-1, Butler 1-2, Korkmaz 0-1, Harris 0-6). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 41 (Tatum 10), Philadelphia 47 (Embiid 14). Assists_Boston 24 (Rozier, Horford 5), Philadelphia 21 (B.Simmons 5). Total Fouls_Boston 23, Philadelphia 20. Technicals_Horford, Boston coach Celtics (Defensive three second), Redick. A_20,582 (20,478).

