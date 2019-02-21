Celtics-Bucks, Box

Listen Live Sports

February 21, 2019 10:34 pm
 
BOSTON (97)

Tatum 7-13 2-2 17, Morris 4-12 0-0 11, Horford 8-21 3-4 21, Irving 9-27 0-0 22, Smart 2-8 0-0 5, Ojeleye 1-2 0-0 2, J.Brown 6-9 0-0 15, Yabusele 0-1 0-0 0, Theis 0-1 0-0 0, Rozier 2-8 0-0 4. Totals 39-102 5-6 97.

MILWAUKEE (98)

Middleton 5-14 2-2 15, Antetokounmpo 11-19 7-10 30, Lopez 4-11 0-0 10, Bledsoe 2-9 1-2 5, Brogdon 6-14 0-0 15, Mirotic 3-7 0-0 8, Ilyasova 4-4 0-0 9, Hill 0-3 0-0 0, S.Brown 0-1 0-0 0, Snell 2-6 0-0 6. Totals 37-88 10-14 98.

Boston 22 25 21 29—97
Milwaukee 20 33 19 26—98

3-Point Goals_Boston 14-40 (Irving 4-8, J.Brown 3-4, Morris 3-10, Horford 2-6, Tatum 1-2, Smart 1-5, Theis 0-1, Rozier 0-4), Milwaukee 14-39 (Brogdon 3-6, Middleton 3-6, Snell 2-4, Mirotic 2-6, Lopez 2-7, Ilyasova 1-1, Antetokounmpo 1-2, S.Brown 0-1, Hill 0-2, Bledsoe 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 50 (Horford 17), Milwaukee 55 (Antetokounmpo, Middleton 13). Assists_Boston 19 (Irving, Horford 5), Milwaukee 21 (Antetokounmpo 6). Total Fouls_Boston 15, Milwaukee 11. A_17,926 (17,500).

