Celtics-Bulls, Box

BOSTON (116)

Tatum 5-9 1-1 12, Morris 4-11 3-4 12, Horford 9-15 0-0 19, Irving 14-24 6-6 37, Smart 2-3 2-4 6, Hayward 2-6 0-0 5, Brown 5-12 2-4 14, Theis 3-3 2-2 8, Rozier 1-9 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-21 116.

CHICAGO (126)

Porter Jr. 0-4 0-0 0, Markkanen 12-20 8-9 35, Lopez 6-8 5-5 17, Dunn 2-7 0-0 4, LaVine 17-29 3-3 42, Felicio 3-5 0-0 6, Arcidiacono 2-4 2-2 8, Harrison 1-1 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4 0-0 3, Selden 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 47-88 20-21 126.

Boston 33 18 30 35—116 Chicago 28 36 30 32—126

3-Point Goals_Boston 10-29 (Irving 3-6, Brown 2-5, Tatum 1-1, Hayward 1-3, Horford 1-3, Morris 1-4, Rozier 1-6, Smart 0-1), Chicago 12-30 (LaVine 5-11, Markkanen 3-7, Arcidiacono 2-3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-2, Selden 1-3, Dunn 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 32 (Smart, Morris 6), Chicago 49 (Markkanen 15). Assists_Boston 26 (Irving 10), Chicago 26 (Dunn 5). Total Fouls_Boston 18, Chicago 22. Technicals_Chicago coach Jim Boylen. A_21,295 (20,917).

