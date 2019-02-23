Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics-Bulls, Box

February 23, 2019 10:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
BOSTON (116)

Tatum 5-9 1-1 12, Morris 4-11 3-4 12, Horford 9-15 0-0 19, Irving 14-24 6-6 37, Smart 2-3 2-4 6, Hayward 2-6 0-0 5, Brown 5-12 2-4 14, Theis 3-3 2-2 8, Rozier 1-9 0-0 3. Totals 45-92 16-21 116.

CHICAGO (126)

Porter Jr. 0-4 0-0 0, Markkanen 12-20 8-9 35, Lopez 6-8 5-5 17, Dunn 2-7 0-0 4, LaVine 17-29 3-3 42, Felicio 3-5 0-0 6, Arcidiacono 2-4 2-2 8, Harrison 1-1 0-0 2, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-4 0-0 3, Selden 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 47-88 20-21 126.

Boston 33 18 30 35—116
Chicago 28 36 30 32—126

3-Point Goals_Boston 10-29 (Irving 3-6, Brown 2-5, Tatum 1-1, Hayward 1-3, Horford 1-3, Morris 1-4, Rozier 1-6, Smart 0-1), Chicago 12-30 (LaVine 5-11, Markkanen 3-7, Arcidiacono 2-3, Luwawu-Cabarrot 1-2, Selden 1-3, Dunn 0-2, Porter Jr. 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 32 (Smart, Morris 6), Chicago 49 (Markkanen 15). Assists_Boston 26 (Irving 10), Chicago 26 (Dunn 5). Total Fouls_Boston 18, Chicago 22. Technicals_Chicago coach Jim Boylen. A_21,295 (20,917).

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.