The Associated Press
 
Celtics-Cavaliers, Box

February 5, 2019 9:14 pm
 
BOSTON (103)

Tatum 6-13 12-12 25, Brown 6-19 0-0 13, Horford 4-9 0-0 9, Rozier 3-9 0-0 8, Smart 6-10 1-1 17, Hayward 9-14 0-0 18, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Theis 3-3 0-0 6, Wanamaker 3-5 1-1 7. Totals 40-82 14-14 103.

CLEVELAND (96)

Adel 1-4 0-0 2, Nwaba 4-8 0-0 8, Zizic 3-7 2-2 8, Sexton 11-24 2-2 27, Burks 9-19 1-1 21, Blossomgame 2-5 0-0 4, Nance Jr. 5-8 0-0 11, Dellavedova 3-8 0-0 8, Clarkson 2-13 2-3 7. Totals 40-96 7-8 96.

Boston 28 31 26 18—103
Cleveland 30 21 28 17— 96

3-Point Goals_Boston 9-26 (Smart 4-5, Rozier 2-5, Tatum 1-3, Brown 1-4, Horford 1-4, Wanamaker 0-2, Hayward 0-3), Cleveland 9-33 (Sexton 3-7, Dellavedova 2-6, Burks 2-6, Nance Jr. 1-1, Clarkson 1-7, Nwaba 0-1, Blossomgame 0-2, Adel 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 42 (Tatum, Brown 7), Cleveland 47 (Nance Jr., Zizic 12). Assists_Boston 29 (Horford 8), Cleveland 21 (Dellavedova 4). Total Fouls_Boston 14, Cleveland 17. A_19,432 (20,562).

