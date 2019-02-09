Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Celtics G Kyrie Irving sprains knee, leaves game

February 9, 2019 9:21 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BOSTON (AP) — Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving sprained his right knee in the second quarter Saturday night against the Los Angeles Clippers and was declared out for the rest of the game.

Irving had 14 points in 14 minutes before leaving the game.

The Celtics led 74-53 at the half.

Irving appeared to injure himself with about five minutes left in the second quarter while weaving through traffic on defense.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.