Celtics-Knicks, Box

February 1, 2019 9:55 pm
 
BOSTON (113)

Morris 7-14 0-0 18, Tatum 6-15 0-0 13, Horford 7-12 0-0 14, Smart 1-3 0-0 3, Irving 9-20 3-3 23, Hayward 5-8 2-2 14, Ojeleye 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 5-12 1-1 11, Yabusele 1-1 0-0 2, Baynes 3-6 2-4 9, Rozier 2-9 0-0 6. Totals 46-101 8-10 113.

NEW YORK (99)

Knox 9-21 1-1 21, Vonleh 2-9 3-3 7, Kornet 4-9 0-0 9, Dotson 9-16 0-0 22, Allen 2-7 4-4 9, Hezonja 4-8 2-2 10, Kanter 3-8 0-0 6, Robinson 3-4 2-2 8, Trier 3-4 0-0 7. Totals 39-86 12-12 99.

Boston 25 31 24 33—113
New York 20 27 26 26— 99

3-Point Goals_Boston 13-38 (Morris 4-9, Hayward 2-3, Irving 2-5, Rozier 2-5, Baynes 1-2, Smart 1-2, Tatum 1-6, Horford 0-1, Brown 0-4), New York 9-31 (Dotson 4-8, Knox 2-7, Trier 1-2, Allen 1-2, Kornet 1-4, Kanter 0-1, Vonleh 0-3, Hezonja 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Boston 43 (Irving 10), New York 48 (Vonleh 11). Assists_Boston 25 (Irving, Rozier 6), New York 21 (Vonleh 7). Total Fouls_Boston 18, New York 15. A_18,343 (19,812).

