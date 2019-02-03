Celtics snap Thunder’s winning streak at 7

BOSTON (AP) — Kyrie Irving had 30 points and 11 assists, Marcus Morris scored 19 points and the Boston Celtics beat Oklahoma City 134-129 on Sunday to snap the Thunder’s NBA-best seven-game winning streak.

Marcus Smart added 18 points and seven assists, Al Horford scored 17 points, and Daniel Theis had 14.

Boston has won four straight and nine of 10.

Paul George scored 37 points for Oklahoma City, and Russell Westbrook had 22 points, 16 assists and 12 rebounds for his 19th triple-double of the season.

RAPTORS 121, CLIPPERS 103

TORONTO (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 18 points, Serge Ibaka had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Toronto beat Los Angeles for its 10th victory in its last 11 home games.

Ibaka has a career-best six straight double-doubles, Toronto’s longest streak since Chris Bosh had eight in November 2009. All-Star guard Kyle Lowry sat out because of a sore back.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the guard born in nearby Hamilton, had 19 points to lead Los Angeles.

GRIZZLIES 96, KNICKS 84

NEW YORK (AP) — Mike Conley scored 25 points, Marc Gasol had 24 and Memphis beat New York to snap a nine-game road losing streak.

Conley added eight rebounds and seven assists after missing a game because of left knee soreness. Gasol also had nine rebounds. Kevin Knox scored 17 points for New York. The Knicks have lost 13 straight overall and 14 in a row at Madison Square Garden.

