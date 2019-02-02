Listen Live Sports

Central Michigan whips Western Michigan in 2nd half, 85-64

February 2, 2019 7:50 pm
 
MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (AP) — Larry Austin Jr. tossed in 22 points and pulled down 11 rebounds as Central Michigan pulled away from Western Michigan in the second half to post an 85-64 victory on Saturday.

Central Michigan now has won back-to-back games after snapping a three-game losing streak by beating Eastern Michigan Tuesday. Western Michigan’s home game with Kent State was pushed back to later this month because of weather and travel concerns.

Michael Flowers hit a jumper with 1:45 to go in the first half to pull the Broncos within four, 49-45 at intermission. David DiLeo hit a 3 with 15:16 left and Austin followed with a layup to push the Central Michigan lead to 10, 51-41.

The Chippewas (16-6, 5-4 Mid-American Conference) had 16 assists on 30 made baskets in the game, knocking down 30 of 66 from the floor, including 7 of 21 from distance. Austin finished with five assists. Robert Montgomery added 16 points.

Flowers had 27 points to lead Western Michigan (6-15, 0-8).

