Chargers re-sign defensive back Jaylen Watkins

February 25, 2019 6:05 pm
 
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers re-signed defensive back Jaylen Watkins on Monday. Watkins missed last season after suffering a knee injury in the second preseason game.

Prior to the injury, Watkins was seeing time as a nickel cornerback and safety.

Watkins was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round in 2014. He made five starts and appeared in 36 games over four seasons. He made 42 tackles, including two for loss, and had eight passes defended.

The 5-foot-11, 194-pound Watkins also was a contributor on special teams for Philadelphia.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/tag/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

