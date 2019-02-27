Listen Live Sports

Cheerleading coaches banned from competition over gag awards

February 27, 2019 8:21 am
 
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The coaches of a Wisconsin cheerleading squad have been banned from competitions following complaints about a banquet that included gag awards for team members’ breasts and buttocks.

The Kenosha News reports that Kenosha Unified School District’s superintendent says the Wisconsin Association for Cheer and Pom Coaches is allowing the Tremper High School cheerleaders to compete this weekend to defend their state title.

But the association has barred three coaches from accompanying them.

The American Civil Liberties Union last week demanded action following repeated complaints about the awards from parents and a former coach to school and district officials.

In addition to recognizing the most improved or hardest-working cheerleaders, the ACLU says so-called gag awards at the annual banquets were called “Big Booty” and “Big Boobie.”

___

Information from: Kenosha News, http://www.kenoshanews.com

