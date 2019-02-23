Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cheese has 27, leads Akron to 70-58 win over Miami (OH)

February 23, 2019 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
      

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Tyler Cheese had 27 points and Daniel Utomi added 19 as Akron charged out to an early lead to take a 70-58 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Saturday to halt a three-game losing skid.

Cheese nailed all three attempts from beyond the arc and was 10 of 16 from the floor. Utomi was 5 of 8 from long range. Loren Cristian Jackson added 11 points and Jimond Ivey dished out seven assists while pulling down seven rebounds for Akron (15-12 7-7 Mid-American Conference).

Abdoulaye Harouna had 13 points and Darrian Ringo 12 for Miami (14-13, 6-8).

The Zips had a 13-2 run midway in the second half to go up 57-42 with 7:59 remaining in the game and Akron coasted to the win.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|4 Internal Audit 301: Audit Manager...
3|4 ServiceNow Federal Summit
3|4 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army recruits complete confidence course training

Today in History

1961: JFK establishes the Peace Corps

Get our daily newsletter.