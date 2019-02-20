Chicago State looks to end streak vs Utah Valley

Chicago State (3-23, 0-11) vs. Utah Valley (17-8, 6-4)

UCCU Events Center, Orem, Utah; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley looks to extend Chicago State’s conference losing streak to 13 games. Chicago State’s last WAC win came against the UMKC Kangaroos 96-82 on March 3, 2018. Utah Valley is coming off a 76-64 road win against Texas Rio Grande Valley in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Utah Valley has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Jake Toolson, Conner Toolson, Baylee Steele and Ben Nakwaasah have collectively accounted for 58 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 47 percent of all Wolverines points over the last five games.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Cougars have allowed just 81 points per game across 11 conference games, an improvement from the 88.8 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

CREATING OFFENSE: Rob Shaw has made or assisted on 44 percent of all Chicago State field goals over the last five games. The senior guard has accounted for 17 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Chicago State is 0-23 when scoring fewer than 75 points and 3-0 when scoring at least 75.

UNBEATEN WHEN: Utah Valley is a perfect 10-0 when the team records seven or more steals. The Wolverines are 7-8 when they steal the ball fewer than seven times.

DID YOU KNOW: Utah Valley is ranked second among WAC teams with an average of 76.9 points per game.

