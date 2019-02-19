Chiefs announce overhaul of defensive coaching staff

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs completed their overhaul of their defensive coaching staff Tuesday, hiring four new assistants to fill out new coordinator Steve Spagnuolo’s staff.

The Chiefs plucked Brendan Daley from the Super Bowl champion Patriots to handle the defensive live; University of Kentucky defensive coordinator Matt House was hired to coach linebackers; Cardinals defensive backs coach Dave Merritt will fill the same role in Kansas City; and former cornerback Sam Madison will get his NFL coaching break helping with the secondary.

The rest of the staff also will have new responsibilities.

Britt Reid will help with linebackers after working with the defensive line, Terry Braden will move into the defensive quality control role, and Alex Whittingham will remain a defensive assistant.

The Chiefs fired defensive coordinator Bob Sutton after an overtime loss to New England in the AFC title game. Sutton had spent the past six seasons in Kansas City.

