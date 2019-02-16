Listen Live Sports

Childs scores 18 to lift BYU past Loyola Marymount 70-62

February 16, 2019 7:08 pm
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Yoeli Childs had 18 points and five assists as BYU defeated Loyola Marymount 70-62 on Saturday.

Gavin Baxter had 13 points and seven rebounds for BYU (18-10, 10-3 West Coast Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. TJ Haws added 13 points and eight assists. Zac Seljaas had 12 points and six rebounds for the visitors.

James Batemon had 16 points for the Lions (17-10, 5-8). Joe Quintana added 14 points. Mattias Markusson had 10 points.

The Cougars improve to 2-0 against the Lions on the season. BYU defeated Loyola Marymount 67-49 on Feb. 2. BYU faces San Francisco at home on Thursday. Loyola Marymount plays Pacific on the road next Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

