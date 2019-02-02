Listen Live Sports

Chivichyan with 16, Idaho St. edges Portland St. 69-67

February 2, 2019 11:41 pm
 
POCATELLO, Idaho (AP) — Gary Chivichyan scored 16 points with four 3-pointers and Idaho State held on late to edge Portland State 69-67 on Saturday night.

Brandon Boyd and Balint Mocsan added 14 points apiece for the Bengals (8-12, 4-7 Big Sky Conference), who snapped a five-game skid. Alonzo Walker had 10 points and six rebounds and Kelvin Jones led the team with 10 rebounds in addition to his seven points.

The Bengals were up 38-35 at the break and 3-pointers by Mocsan and Chivichyan early in the second half helped push it to 53-49. Portland State closed in to tie it 62-all with 4:37 to go but Kelvin Jones answered with a layup that gave Idaho State the lead for good, 64-62, with 3:58 remaining. Walker and Chivichyan sank layups in the final two minutes to help the Bengals hold onto their margin.

Jamie Orme and Holland Woods scored 14 points each to lead the Vikings (9-12, 4-6), who had their three-game win streak halted.

