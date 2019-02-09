Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Chuha lifts New Mexico St. over Grand Canyon 67-64

February 9, 2019 11:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

PHOENIX (AP) — Eli Chuha registered 15 points and seven rebounds as New Mexico State won its ninth straight game, edging past Grand Canyon 67-64 on Saturday night.

Terrell Brown had 12 points for New Mexico State (20-4, 9-1 Western Athletic Conference). AJ Harris added 11 points. Trevelin Queen had seven rebounds for the visiting team.

Michael Finke had 16 points and five assists for the Antelopes (14-9, 7-3). Damari Milstead added 12 points. Alessandro Lever had 11 points.

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Antelopes for the season. New Mexico State defeated Grand Canyon 77-75 on Jan. 10. New Mexico State faces Utah Valley at home on Thursday. Grand Canyon takes on UMKC on the road on Thursday.

        Insight by VMware: Export-Import Bank of the U.S. and U.S. Trade and Development Agency explore implementing a hybrid cloud solution in small agencies in this free webinar.

Advertisement

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Government Performance Management:...
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy diver resurfaces during training under frozen lake

Today in History

1933: FDR escapes assassination in Miami

Get our daily newsletter.