Chuha lifts New Mexico St. over Utah Valley 84-77

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Eli Chuha had a season-high 21 points plus 10 rebounds as New Mexico State extended its winning streak to 10 games, beating Utah Valley 84-77 on Thursday night.

JoJo Zamora had 17 points for New Mexico State (21-4, 10-1 Western Athletic Conference). Trevelin Queen added 13 points. Clayton Henry had 11 points and nine rebounds for the home team.

AJ Harris, the Aggies’ second leading scorer heading into the contest at 10 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

Ben Nakwaasah had 18 points for the Wolverines (16-8, 5-4). Wyatt Lowell added 12 points. Baylee Steele had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

Conner Toolson was held to 6 points despite coming into the matchup as the Wolverines’ second leading scorer at 13 points per game. He made 14 percent from behind the arc (1 of 7).

The Aggies improve to 2-0 against the Wolverines for the season. New Mexico State defeated Utah Valley 83-78 on Jan. 19. New Mexico State plays Seattle at home on Saturday. Utah Valley plays Texas Rio Grande Valley on the road on Saturday.

