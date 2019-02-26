Claressa Shields in another boxing 1st on Showtime

NEW YORK (AP) — Claressa Shields is participating in another first for women’s boxing.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist and Christina Hammer will be featured in “All Access” episodes on Showtime Sports’ social media platforms.

Showtime announced Tuesday that the episodes will premiere March 29 and April 5 on SHO Sports YouTube and Facebook pages. Shields and Hammer will fight for the undisputed middleweight championship on April 13, broadcast live on Showtime from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

The episodes will show Shields preparing at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Hammer training in Seefeld, Austria.

Undefeated Shields (8-0, 2 KOs) and Hammer (24-0, 11 KOs) were supposed to fight on Nov. 17, but Hammer postponed it because of illness.

Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza says the fight highlights “two of the elite athletes in boxing” in the network’s 10th women’s bout since 2017. That year, Shields became the first woman to headline a fight card on premium cable.

