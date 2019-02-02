Listen Live Sports

Clemons scores 39, passes Bird, Hansbrough in Campbell’s win

February 2, 2019 4:14 pm
 
BUIES CREEK, N.C. (AP) — Chris Clemons scored 39 points for the second straight game, moving past Larry Bird and Tyler Hansbrough on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list, and Campbell rolled past Longwood 83-62 on Saturday.

Clemons is the nation’s leading scorer, coming in at 28.8 points per game. Saturday, he matched a career high for 3-pointers with 10 on 18 attempts. He reached double figures for the 104th straight game, the longest active streak in the nation and fourth-best all time. He has scored 2,875 points, moving past Bird (2,850) and Hansbrough (2,872). Clemons trails Elvin Hayes by nine.

Clemons made a 3-pointer 16 seconds into the game and the Fighting Camels (13-9, 6-2 Big South) never trailed in winning for the fifth time in six games. He had 20 points in the first half with Campbell ahead 39-20 and the lead remained in double figures.

Cory Gensler added 14 points with four 3-pointers. The Camels made a season-high 17 3-pointers on 33 attempts and finished 24 of 50 overall.

Shabooty Phillips, with four 3-pointers, and Juan Munoz scored 14 points each for the Lancers (13-12, 3-7). Jashaun Smith added 13.

