Clippers-Celtics, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (123)

Temple 4-8 1-2 11, Gallinari 5-10 7-7 19, Zubac 5-10 2-3 12, Gilgeous-Alexander 5-8 3-4 14, Beverley 3-7 4-4 12, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Green 1-2 0-0 2, Harrell 8-13 5-6 21, Robinson 0-1 0-0 0, Williams 4-15 6-10 15, Shamet 5-9 3-4 17, Wallace 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 40-84 31-40 123.

BOSTON (112)

Tatum 4-12 7-10 16, Morris 6-14 2-2 15, Horford 3-11 0-0 6, Irving 4-7 5-5 14, Smart 1-5 0-0 2, Hayward 6-11 5-6 19, Brown 4-14 4-6 12, Theis 4-4 0-0 10, Williams III 0-1 0-0 0, Wanamaker 1-1 0-0 2, Rozier 6-12 2-2 16. Totals 39-92 25-31 112.

L.A. Clippers 20 33 28 42—123 Boston 43 31 12 26—112

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 12-30 (Shamet 4-7, Beverley 2-4, Temple 2-5, Gallinari 2-6, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Williams 1-4, Robinson 0-1, Green 0-1), Boston 9-26 (Theis 2-2, Hayward 2-3, Rozier 2-6, Irving 1-1, Tatum 1-2, Morris 1-2, Smart 0-2, Horford 0-3, Brown 0-5). Fouled Out_Tatum. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 49 (Gallinari, Beverley 10), Boston 45 (Tatum 8). Assists_L.A. Clippers 28 (Beverley 7), Boston 21 (Smart, Horford 5). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 27, Boston 29. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second), Morris. A_18,624 (18,624).

