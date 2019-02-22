Listen Live Sports

Clippers-Grizzlies, Box

February 22, 2019 10:48 pm
 
L.A. CLIPPERS (112)

Shamet 2-9 2-2 8, Gallinari 5-13 12-12 23, Zubac 3-5 1-2 7, Beverley 3-7 1-1 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-4 4-4 6, Green 2-4 2-2 7, Harrell 11-14 8-10 30, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 6-15 4-5 18, Wallace 2-2 2-4 6, Temple 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-75 36-42 112.

MEMPHIS (106)

Holiday 1-6 0-0 2, Caboclo 3-5 0-0 8, Rabb 5-10 4-4 15, Conley 7-18 9-13 25, Bradley 7-14 2-2 17, Miles 1-9 1-1 4, Parsons 1-7 0-0 3, Noah 5-10 12-12 22, Carter 0-1 0-0 0, Wright 2-8 2-2 6, Dorsey 1-2 1-2 4. Totals 33-90 31-36 106.

L.A. Clippers 36 29 18 29—112
Memphis 23 30 33 20—106

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 6-25 (Williams 2-4, Shamet 2-7, Green 1-2, Gallinari 1-7, Beverley 0-1, Harrell 0-2, Temple 0-2), Memphis 9-32 (Caboclo 2-3, Conley 2-9, Rabb 1-1, Dorsey 1-1, Bradley 1-3, Parsons 1-4, Miles 1-7, Holiday 0-2, Wright 0-2). Fouled Out_Beverley. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 49 (Beverley 9), Memphis 39 (Noah 11). Assists_L.A. Clippers 21 (Williams 8), Memphis 20 (Conley 10). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 30, Memphis 31. Technicals_Beverley, Williams, Memphis coach JB Bickerstaff. A_16,444 (18,119).

