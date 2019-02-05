Clippers-Hornets, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (117)

Bradley 2-5 1-2 6, Harris 13-21 2-3 34, Gortat 0-1 0-0 0, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-8 2-2 6, Beverley 5-7 2-2 15, Scott 3-6 0-0 9, Harrell 7-13 2-2 16, Robinson 0-2 0-0 0, L.Williams 10-23 6-6 31, Thornwell 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 42-87 15-17 117.

CHARLOTTE (115)

Batum 4-9 0-0 9, M.Williams 4-15 2-2 13, Biyombo 2-2 3-3 7, Walker 11-23 5-5 32, Lamb 9-17 3-3 22, Bridges 2-8 2-2 8, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1 2-2 2, Zeller 1-2 4-7 6, Parker 2-5 0-0 4, Monk 4-11 1-2 12. Totals 39-93 22-26 115.

L.A. Clippers 26 27 31 33—117 Charlotte 25 33 34 23—115

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 18-24 (Harris 6-7, L.Williams 5-6, Scott 3-4, Beverley 3-4, Bradley 1-2, Robinson 0-1), Charlotte 15-42 (Walker 5-10, Monk 3-8, M.Williams 3-12, Bridges 2-3, Batum 1-3, Lamb 1-4, Parker 0-1, Kidd-Gilchrist 0-1). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 48 (Harrell 10), Charlotte 44 (Zeller 11). Assists_L.A. Clippers 25 (L.Williams 6), Charlotte 19 (Walker 9). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 24, Charlotte 19. Technicals_Charlotte coach Hornets (Defensive three second). A_14,300 (19,077).

