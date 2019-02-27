Clippers-Jazz, Box

Listen Live Sports

February 27, 2019 11:34 pm
 
L.A. CLIPPERS (105)

Shamet 3-7 2-3 9, Gallinari 3-14 12-13 18, Zubac 3-9 1-2 7, Gilgeous-Alexander 6-8 0-0 13, Beverley 5-10 0-0 12, Harrell 7-10 2-2 16, Green 4-10 2-2 10, Wallace 0-4 0-0 0, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 5-18 7-8 18, Temple 1-4 0-0 2. Totals 37-94 26-30 105.

UTAH (111)

Ingles 4-9 1-3 11, Favors 5-11 3-4 13, Gobert 6-9 8-10 20, Rubio 5-13 3-3 13, Mitchell 10-22 9-12 32, O’Neale 1-4 0-0 3, Sefolosha 0-1 0-0 0, Crowder 3-13 0-0 9, Neto 4-8 0-0 10, Korver 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-92 24-32 111.

L.A. Clippers 33 23 27 22—105
Utah 26 23 34 28—111

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 5-26 (Beverley 2-5, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-2, Williams 1-3, Shamet 1-4, Temple 0-2, Green 0-4, Gallinari 0-6), Utah 11-34 (Crowder 3-8, Mitchell 3-9, Neto 2-4, Ingles 2-5, O’Neale 1-3, Favors 0-1, Korver 0-1, Sefolosha 0-1, Rubio 0-2). Fouled Out_Harrell. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 47 (Beverley 10), Utah 56 (Gobert 13). Assists_L.A. Clippers 16 (Williams 6), Utah 22 (Ingles 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 26, Utah 23. Technicals_Utah coach Jazz (Defensive three second), Crowder. A_18,306 (18,306).

