Clippers-Pacers, Box

February 7, 2019 9:19 pm
 
L.A. CLIPPERS (92)

Thornwell 2-6 1-2 5, Gallinari 4-9 0-0 12, Harrell 9-13 1-2 19, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-4 4-4 8, Beverley 4-5 0-0 9, Motley 4-10 2-3 10, Delgado 1-4 1-2 3, Robinson 2-13 2-2 7, Williams 5-10 0-0 10, Wallace 4-11 1-4 9. Totals 37-85 12-19 92.

INDIANA (116)

Bogdanovic 12-19 2-2 29, Young 6-9 0-0 14, Turner 7-8 0-0 17, Collison 5-8 4-4 14, Evans 3-6 2-2 8, Sabonis 4-6 0-0 8, Leaf 3-3 1-2 7, O’Quinn 1-4 0-0 2, Joseph 6-10 0-0 13, Holiday 1-9 0-0 2, Sumner 1-5 0-1 2. Totals 49-87 9-11 116.

L.A. Clippers 31 22 20 19— 92
Indiana 36 35 27 18—116

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 6-17 (Gallinari 4-6, Beverley 1-1, Robinson 1-6, Motley 0-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 0-1, Thornwell 0-2), Indiana 9-22 (Turner 3-3, Bogdanovic 3-6, Young 2-3, Joseph 1-3, Collison 0-1, Evans 0-1, Sumner 0-2, Holiday 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 36 (Motley 7), Indiana 42 (Joseph 9). Assists_L.A. Clippers 23 (Gilgeous-Alexander 6), Indiana 26 (Joseph 6). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 19, Indiana 20. A_15,756 (20,000).

