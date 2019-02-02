Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clippers-Pistons, Box

February 2, 2019 7:44 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. CLIPPERS (111)

Bradley 2-7 0-0 6, Harris 3-12 0-0 7, Gortat 0-2 0-0 0, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-9 5-8 14, Beverley 1-1 1-2 4, Scott 5-6 2-2 15, Motley 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 8-13 0-5 16, Marjanovic 4-6 2-6 10, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, Williams 13-26 11-11 39, Wallace 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 40-82 21-34 111.

DETROIT (101)

Bullock 5-6 4-4 19, Griffin 9-23 3-4 24, Drummond 5-8 2-4 12, Jackson 11-22 2-2 29, Brown 0-5 0-2 0, Johnson 1-3 0-0 3, Pachulia 1-2 3-4 5, Galloway 0-5 0-0 0, Smith 2-4 0-0 6, Kennard 1-5 0-0 3. Totals 35-83 14-20 101.

L.A. Clippers 22 25 29 35—111
Detroit 40 25 22 14—101

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 10-20 (Scott 3-3, Williams 2-4, Bradley 2-4, Beverley 1-1, Gilgeous-Alexander 1-3, Harris 1-5), Detroit 17-42 (Bullock 5-5, Jackson 5-9, Griffin 3-12, Smith 2-2, Johnson 1-3, Kennard 1-4, Drummond 0-1, Galloway 0-3, Brown 0-3). Fouled Out_Drummond. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 47 (Marjanovic 10), Detroit 38 (Griffin, Drummond 11). Assists_L.A. Clippers 22 (Williams 9), Detroit 21 (Jackson 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 24, Detroit 27. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second), L.A. Clippers coach Doc Rivers. A_17,862 (20,491).

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.