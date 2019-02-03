Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clippers-Raptors, Box

February 3, 2019 5:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       
L.A. CLIPPERS (103)

Bradley 2-6 0-0 4, Harris 5-18 3-3 13, Harrell 5-8 0-0 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-15 1-2 19, Beverley 4-8 3-3 12, Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Motley 1-3 2-3 4, Marjanovic 3-6 4-5 10, Robinson 2-5 2-2 7, Wallace 1-3 0-0 2, Thornwell 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 5-11 8-9 18. Totals 38-89 25-29 103.

TORONTO (121)

Leonard 6-12 3-3 18, Siakam 4-10 6-7 15, Ibaka 6-9 3-4 16, VanVleet 4-10 0-0 9, Green 2-4 0-0 4, Anunoby 1-3 2-2 4, Powell 3-11 1-1 7, Miles 4-6 4-4 15, Boucher 4-6 0-0 8, Monroe 3-8 3-4 9, Wright 5-10 4-5 14, Loyd 1-5 0-1 2, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-94 26-31 121.

L.A. Clippers 23 28 29 23—103
Toronto 23 42 32 24—121

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 2-12 (Beverley 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Wallace 0-1, Scott 0-1, Thornwell 0-1, Harris 0-2, Bradley 0-3), Toronto 9-33 (Miles 3-5, Leonard 3-5, Ibaka 1-2, Siakam 1-4, VanVleet 1-4, Boucher 0-1, Wright 0-1, Green 0-1, Anunoby 0-2, Loyd 0-3, Powell 0-5). Fouled Out_Harrell. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 36 (Marjanovic 9), Toronto 56 (Ibaka 12). Assists_L.A. Clippers 15 (Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams 3), Toronto 21 (VanVleet 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 24, Toronto 28. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second), Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A_19,800 (19,800).

        Insight by Leidos and AWS: Learn how the cloud is helping agencies share data securely in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|9 NASED 2019 Winter Conference
2|10 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
2|11 Internal Audit 101: Introduction to...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy band celebrating 50 years of service

Today in History

1978: First radio broadcast of Senate proceedings

Get our daily newsletter.