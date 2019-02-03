Clippers-Raptors, Box

L.A. CLIPPERS (103)

Bradley 2-6 0-0 4, Harris 5-18 3-3 13, Harrell 5-8 0-0 10, Gilgeous-Alexander 9-15 1-2 19, Beverley 4-8 3-3 12, Scott 1-5 0-0 2, Motley 1-3 2-3 4, Marjanovic 3-6 4-5 10, Robinson 2-5 2-2 7, Wallace 1-3 0-0 2, Thornwell 0-1 2-2 2, Williams 5-11 8-9 18. Totals 38-89 25-29 103.

TORONTO (121)

Leonard 6-12 3-3 18, Siakam 4-10 6-7 15, Ibaka 6-9 3-4 16, VanVleet 4-10 0-0 9, Green 2-4 0-0 4, Anunoby 1-3 2-2 4, Powell 3-11 1-1 7, Miles 4-6 4-4 15, Boucher 4-6 0-0 8, Monroe 3-8 3-4 9, Wright 5-10 4-5 14, Loyd 1-5 0-1 2, McCaw 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 43-94 26-31 121.

L.A. Clippers 23 28 29 23—103 Toronto 23 42 32 24—121

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 2-12 (Beverley 1-2, Robinson 1-2, Wallace 0-1, Scott 0-1, Thornwell 0-1, Harris 0-2, Bradley 0-3), Toronto 9-33 (Miles 3-5, Leonard 3-5, Ibaka 1-2, Siakam 1-4, VanVleet 1-4, Boucher 0-1, Wright 0-1, Green 0-1, Anunoby 0-2, Loyd 0-3, Powell 0-5). Fouled Out_Harrell. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 36 (Marjanovic 9), Toronto 56 (Ibaka 12). Assists_L.A. Clippers 15 (Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams 3), Toronto 21 (VanVleet 7). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 24, Toronto 28. Technicals_L.A. Clippers coach Clippers (Defensive three second), Toronto coach Raptors (Defensive three second). A_19,800 (19,800).

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.