Clippers-Timberwolves, Box

February 11, 2019 10:38 pm
 
L.A. CLIPPERS (120)

Temple 1-4 2-2 4, Gallinari 2-10 7-8 12, Zubac 1-2 1-2 3, Gilgeous-Alexander 4-8 0-0 10, Beverley 1-2 0-0 2, Green 4-4 0-0 11, Harrell 7-10 4-7 18, Robinson 0-0 0-0 0, L.Williams 13-25 16-16 45, Shamet 4-7 4-4 15, Thornwell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 37-72 34-39 120.

MINNESOTA (130)

Deng 5-10 2-4 12, Saric 7-11 1-1 19, Towns 7-11 10-12 24, Teague 6-15 6-7 19, Okogie 3-6 3-3 10, Gibson 5-5 4-4 14, Dieng 4-10 0-0 8, Canaan 0-1 0-0 0, Rose 9-18 4-5 22, Bayless 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 47-90 30-36 130.

L.A. Clippers 26 29 36 29—120
Minnesota 29 34 36 31—130

3-Point Goals_L.A. Clippers 12-29 (Green 3-3, Shamet 3-5, L.Williams 3-8, Gilgeous-Alexander 2-3, Gallinari 1-7, Beverley 0-1, Temple 0-2), Minnesota 6-18 (Saric 4-5, Teague 1-1, Okogie 1-2, Towns 0-1, Canaan 0-1, Dieng 0-2, Rose 0-2, Bayless 0-2, Deng 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_L.A. Clippers 37 (Harrell 12), Minnesota 44 (Towns 10). Assists_L.A. Clippers 24 (Harrell, Beverley 6), Minnesota 28 (Teague 10). Total Fouls_L.A. Clippers 28, Minnesota 22. Technicals_Beverley, Rose, Bayless, Minnesota coach Timberwolves (Defensive three second). A_13,782 (19,356).

