Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Clippers waive Serbian star Milos Teodosic

February 7, 2019 10:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Clippers have waived guard Milos Teodosic, who made his NBA debut with the team last season.

Teodosic was limited to 15 games this season because of knee tendinitis after starting 36 of 45 games last year, his first in the NBA. He previously had a decorated 13-year career in Serbia, Greece and Russia.

Teodosic, who helped Serbia to the 2016 Olympic silver medal, averaged eight points, four assists and 2.4 rebounds in two seasons in L.A.

Earlier Thursday, the Clippers waived veteran big man Marcin Gortat.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|12 Nuclear Deterrence Summit
2|19 AFCEA Bethesda February Breakfast
2|19 Small Sats Workshop: The Speed of...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army German shepherd completes basic training drills

Today in History

1903: Commerce and Labor Department created

Get our daily newsletter.