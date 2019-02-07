Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Coburn hits 7 3s as Hofstra routs Elon 102-61

February 7, 2019 9:26 pm
 
HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Tareq Coburn sank a career-high seven 3-pointers — all in the first half — as front-running Hofstra breezed past Elon 102-61 on Thursday night.

The Pride (20-4, 10-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which saw a 16-game win streak end at the hands of Northeastern last time out, put this one away before halftime. Coburn, who didn’t attempt a shot from inside the 3-point arc, hit 7 of 11 from beyond it. Hofstra made 11 of 19 from distance (58 percent) in the first half, shot 64.5 percent overall and led 57-22 at intermission.

Justin Wright-Foreman finished with 16 points for the Pride, who entered play with a two-game lead in CAA play. Jacquil Taylor and Desure Buie added 15 points apiece and Buie grabbed nine boards.

Freshman Kris Wooten led the Phoenix (8-17, 4-8) with a career-high 18 points on a career-best six 3-pointers. Freshman Andy Pack came off the bench to match his career high with 12 points. He added a career-high with six rebounds.

