Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Cockfield II leads Arkansas St. past UT-Arlington 83-79

February 16, 2019 7:49 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Ty Cockfield II had 27 points as Arkansas State edged past Texas-Arlington 83-79 on Saturday. Marquis Eaton added 26 points for the Red Wolves.

Cockfield II shot 11 for 12 from the foul line.

Grantham Gillard had 12 points for Arkansas State (11-15, 5-8 Sun Belt Conference). Canberk Kus added three blocks.

Brian Warren had 21 points for the Mavericks (12-14, 8-5). David Azore added 16 points. Andres Ibarguen had eight rebounds.

        Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.

Advertisement

The Red Wolves evened the season series against the Mavericks with the win. Texas-Arlington defeated Arkansas State 68-59 on Jan. 17. Arkansas State faces Arkansas-Little Rock at home next Saturday. Texas-Arlington plays Louisiana-Lafayette at home on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

2|25 Federal Networks 2019
2|25 M&S Leadership Summit
2|25 Advanced Performance Management
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

US Navy conducts surface exercises with German, Polish ships

Today in History

1819: US acquires Spanish Florida

Get our daily newsletter.