The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
Cole scores 19, Howard rallies past Morgan State 75-69

February 25, 2019 11:17 pm
 
BALTIMORE (AP) — RJ Cole scored 19 points, leading four into double-digit scoring and Howard rallied in the second half to defeat Morgan State 75-69 Monday night.

After trailing by nine at halftime, Howard shot 59 percent from the floor in a 48-point second half. Cole made two free throws and then a 3-pointer to break a 50-50 tie midway through the second half as Howard took the lead for good. The Bison led by 11 after a Cole jump shot with 1:50 remaining, and Morgan State scored the final five points.

Cole also had six steals and four assists. Andre Toure added 14 points for Howard (14-15, 8-6 Mid-East Athletic Conference), while Chad Lott and Akuwovo Ogheneyole scored 12 points apiece. Lott pulled down seven rebounds and Ogheneyole six.

David Syfax led Morgan State (8-18 3-10) with 18 points and 10 rebounds. Isaiah Burke added 13 points, Kyson Rawls 12.

