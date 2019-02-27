Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
...

Colgate beats Holy Cross 79-59 for record 20th win

February 27, 2019 8:54 pm
 
< a min read
      

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 28 points on 10-of-13 shooting and grabbed eight rebounds and Colgate beat Holy Cross 79-59 on Wednesday night for a program record 20th win.

Jack Ferguson had 13 points for Colgate (20-10, 12-5 Patriot League), who have won seven straight. Malcolm Regisford added 11 points and Tucker Richardson had 10.

Jehyve Floyd had 19 points for the Crusaders (15-15, 6-11). Matt Faw added 13 points and Jacob Grandison had 11.

Austin Butler, whose 13 points per game entering the contest ranked second on the Crusaders, was held scoreless and shot 0 for 4 from behind the arc.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts explore IT modernization successes in this free webinar.

Advertisement

The Raiders improve to 2-0 against the Crusaders for the season. Colgate defeated Holy Cross 74-70 on Feb. 13. Colgate finishes out the regular season against Lafayette on the road on Saturday. Holy Cross finishes out the regular season against American at home on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

3|6 DC Blockchain Summit 2019
3|6 Joint Civil & DoD CBRN Symposium
3|7 Information Technology General Controls
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Sailors combat a simulated fire aboard ship

Today in History

1974: President Nixon sings with Pearl Bailey

Get our daily newsletter.