Colgate looks for road win vs American

Colgate (16-10, 8-5) vs. American (13-11, 7-6)

Bender Arena, Washington; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colgate looks for its third straight win over American at Bender Arena. American’s last win at home against the Raiders came on Jan. 10, 2015.

SQUAD LEADERSHIP: The electric Sa’eed Nelson is averaging 19 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.5 assists to lead the way for the Eagles. Sam Iorio has paired with Nelson and is accounting for 14.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. The Raiders have been led by Jordan Burns, who is averaging 16.2 points and 5.6 assists.

Advertisement

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Nelson has either made or assisted on 53 percent of all American field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 25 assists in those games.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Raiders have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Eagles. American has 56 assists on 86 field goals (65.1 percent) over its past three matchups while Colgate has assists on 57 of 80 field goals (71.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: American has attempted the second-most free throws among all Patriot League teams. The Eagles have averaged 21 free throws per game this season.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: and

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, , using data from STATS LLC,

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.