Colgate tops Loyola (MD) 75-72

February 9, 2019 4:50 pm
 
HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Will Rayman and Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 24 points apiece as Colgate edged past Loyola Maryland 75-72 on Saturday.

The 24 points were a season high for Rayman, who hit all six of his shots from deep. Ivanauskas also had 10 rebounds for the Raiders.

Dana Batt had 10 points for Colgate (15-10, 7-5 Patriot League). Jordan Burns added 4 points and 12 assists.

The Raiders were in trouble after the first half, heading to halftime trailing 48-35. But the hosts mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the narrow victory. The Greyhounds’ 24 points in the second half marked a season low for the team.

Andrew Kostecka had 25 points for the Greyhounds (8-17, 4-8), who have now lost four consecutive games. Chuck Champion added 18 points.

The Raiders leveled the season series against the Greyhounds with the win. Loyola (MD) defeated Colgate 79-72 on Jan. 26. Colgate plays Holy Cross on the road on Wednesday. Loyola (MD) plays American on the road on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

