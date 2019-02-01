Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Cornell 80, Penn 71
Harvard 65, Yale 49
Princeton 55, Columbia 43
North Dakota 74, W. Illinois 73
Insight by GitLab: Learn how agencies are implementing applications to work across hybrid cloud environments in this exclusive executive briefing.
Hawaii 74, Long Beach St. 57
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.