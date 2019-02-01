Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

February 1, 2019 9:00 pm
 
Friday, Feb. 1
EAST

Cornell 80, Penn 71

Harvard 65, Yale 49

Princeton 55, Columbia 43

MIDWEST

North Dakota 74, W. Illinois 73

FAR WEST

Hawaii 74, Long Beach St. 57

