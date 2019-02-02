Listen Live Sports

College Basketball Scores

February 2, 2019 12:01 am
 
Friday, Feb. 1
EAST

Brown 60, Dartmouth 58

Canisius 75, Quinnipiac 70

Cornell 80, Penn 71

Davidson 75, St. Bonaventure 66

Harvard 65, Yale 49

Princeton 55, Columbia 43

MIDWEST

Bowling Green 92, Buffalo 88

Green Bay 90, Milwaukee 74

IUPUI 83, N. Kentucky 77

Ill.-Chicago 67, Wright St. 53

Iowa 74, Michigan 59

North Dakota 74, W. Illinois 73

Wisconsin 69, Maryland 61

FAR WEST

Hawaii 74, Long Beach St. 57

