Brown 60, Dartmouth 58
Canisius 75, Quinnipiac 70
Cornell 80, Penn 71
Davidson 75, St. Bonaventure 66
Harvard 65, Yale 49
Princeton 55, Columbia 43
Bowling Green 92, Buffalo 88
Green Bay 90, Milwaukee 74
IUPUI 83, N. Kentucky 77
Ill.-Chicago 67, Wright St. 53
Iowa 74, Michigan 59
North Dakota 74, W. Illinois 73
Wisconsin 69, Maryland 61
Hawaii 74, Long Beach St. 57
___
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.