The Associated Press
 
Sports News
 
College Basketball Scores

February 2, 2019 8:01 pm
 
Saturday, Feb. 2
EAST

American U. 66, Holy Cross 49

Boston U. 76, Colgate 68

Bucknell 94, Lafayette 66

CCSU 64, Bryant 59

Fairleigh Dickinson 97, Robert Morris 94, 2OT

Lehigh 75, Army 70

Md.-Eastern Shore 63, SC State 61

Monmouth (NJ) 75, Rider 71

Navy 71, Loyola (Md.) 68

Northeastern 75, Hofstra 61

Notre Dame 79, Boston College 73

Rhode Island 65, Saint Louis 54

Sacred Heart 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 62

Saint Joseph’s 64, UMass 62

Savannah St. 76, Delaware St. 73

Siena 56, Iona 54

St. Francis (Pa.) 72, Mount St. Mary’s 63

Vermont 74, Mass.-Lowell 65

Wagner 71, LIU Brooklyn 59

West Virginia 79, Oklahoma 71

SOUTH

Appalachian St. 85, Louisiana-Monroe 84

Austin Peay 74, Jacksonville St. 71

Bethune-Cookman 74, NC Central 64

Campbell 83, Longwood 62

Charleston Southern 90, SC-Upstate 71

Coastal Carolina 96, Louisiana-Lafayette 79

Coll. of Charleston 54, Towson 53

Coppin St. 73, Morgan St. 71

Duke 91, St. John’s 61

ETSU 77, Chattanooga 64

Florida A&M 63, NC A&T 39

Florida St. 59, Georgia Tech 49

Furman 74, Mercer 63

Gardner-Webb 82, UNC-Asheville 81, OT

Georgia St. 81, Georgia Southern 72

Kentucky 65, Florida 54

Lamar 84, McNeese St. 75

Lipscomb 102, North Alabama 80

Mississippi St. 81, Mississippi 75

New Orleans 89, Incarnate Word 72

Norfolk St. 80, Howard 78

North Carolina 79, Louisville 69

North Texas 73, Charlotte 66

Radford 80, Winthrop 61

SE Louisiana 91, Nicholls 70

Samford 92, W. Carolina 81

South Carolina 86, Georgia 80

South Florida 84, Memphis 78

Southern Miss. 74, FAU 72

Stetson 92, Kennesaw St. 75

Virginia 56, Miami 46

Virginia Tech 47, NC State 24

William & Mary 84, Delaware 63

Wofford 99, The Citadel 61

MIDWEST

Akron 65, Ohio 53

Butler 70, Seton Hall 68

Cent. Michigan 85, W. Michigan 64

Dayton 68, Duquesne 64

DePaul 67, Providence 55

Drake 68, Indiana St. 62

Evansville 64, Valparaiso 53

Illinois 71, Nebraska 64

Iowa St. 65, Texas 60

Kansas 79, Texas Tech 63

Kent St. 83, Ball St. 80, OT

Miami (Ohio) 59, E. Michigan 48

Morehead St. 84, E. Illinois 78

Oakland 83, Cleveland St. 68

Ohio St. 76, Rutgers 62

S. Illinois 72, Bradley 68

Toledo 69, N. Illinois 55

Wichita St. 79, Tulsa 68

Youngstown St. 72, Detroit 70

SOUTHWEST

Kansas St. 75, Oklahoma St. 57

Northwestern St. 80, Cent. Arkansas 75

Texas-Arlington 84, Texas State 77, 2OT

FAR WEST

Colorado St. 85, Air Force 53

E. Washington 82, S. Utah 79

New Mexico St. 83, Chicago St. 39

Oregon St. 81, Utah 72

Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, San Francisco 80

Utah St. 82, UNLV 65

Washington 69, UCLA 55

___

