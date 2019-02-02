American U. 66, Holy Cross 49
Boston U. 76, Colgate 68
Bucknell 94, Lafayette 66
CCSU 64, Bryant 59
Fairleigh Dickinson 97, Robert Morris 94, 2OT
Lehigh 75, Army 70
Md.-Eastern Shore 63, SC State 61
Monmouth (NJ) 75, Rider 71
Navy 71, Loyola (Md.) 68
Northeastern 75, Hofstra 61
Notre Dame 79, Boston College 73
Rhode Island 65, Saint Louis 54
Sacred Heart 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 62
Saint Joseph’s 64, UMass 62
Savannah St. 76, Delaware St. 73
Siena 56, Iona 54
St. Francis (Pa.) 72, Mount St. Mary’s 63
Vermont 74, Mass.-Lowell 65
Wagner 71, LIU Brooklyn 59
West Virginia 79, Oklahoma 71
Appalachian St. 85, Louisiana-Monroe 84
Austin Peay 74, Jacksonville St. 71
Bethune-Cookman 74, NC Central 64
Campbell 83, Longwood 62
Charleston Southern 90, SC-Upstate 71
Coastal Carolina 96, Louisiana-Lafayette 79
Coll. of Charleston 54, Towson 53
Coppin St. 73, Morgan St. 71
Duke 91, St. John’s 61
ETSU 77, Chattanooga 64
Florida A&M 63, NC A&T 39
Florida St. 59, Georgia Tech 49
Furman 74, Mercer 63
Gardner-Webb 82, UNC-Asheville 81, OT
Georgia St. 81, Georgia Southern 72
Kentucky 65, Florida 54
Lamar 84, McNeese St. 75
Lipscomb 102, North Alabama 80
Mississippi St. 81, Mississippi 75
New Orleans 89, Incarnate Word 72
Norfolk St. 80, Howard 78
North Carolina 79, Louisville 69
North Texas 73, Charlotte 66
Radford 80, Winthrop 61
SE Louisiana 91, Nicholls 70
Samford 92, W. Carolina 81
South Carolina 86, Georgia 80
South Florida 84, Memphis 78
Southern Miss. 74, FAU 72
Stetson 92, Kennesaw St. 75
Virginia 56, Miami 46
Virginia Tech 47, NC State 24
William & Mary 84, Delaware 63
Wofford 99, The Citadel 61
Akron 65, Ohio 53
Butler 70, Seton Hall 68
Cent. Michigan 85, W. Michigan 64
Dayton 68, Duquesne 64
DePaul 67, Providence 55
Drake 68, Indiana St. 62
Evansville 64, Valparaiso 53
Illinois 71, Nebraska 64
Iowa St. 65, Texas 60
Kansas 79, Texas Tech 63
Kent St. 83, Ball St. 80, OT
Miami (Ohio) 59, E. Michigan 48
Morehead St. 84, E. Illinois 78
Oakland 83, Cleveland St. 68
Ohio St. 76, Rutgers 62
S. Illinois 72, Bradley 68
Toledo 69, N. Illinois 55
Wichita St. 79, Tulsa 68
Youngstown St. 72, Detroit 70
Kansas St. 75, Oklahoma St. 57
Northwestern St. 80, Cent. Arkansas 75
Texas-Arlington 84, Texas State 77, 2OT
Colorado St. 85, Air Force 53
E. Washington 82, S. Utah 79
New Mexico St. 83, Chicago St. 39
Oregon St. 81, Utah 72
Saint Mary’s (Cal) 86, San Francisco 80
Utah St. 82, UNLV 65
Washington 69, UCLA 55
